Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) US-based e-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday inaugurated in the city its single-largest campus in the world that will house more than 15,000 employees. It is the only Amazon-owned campus outside the US and will house over 15,000 employees of its over 62,000 employee base in India, a press release said."With 15,000 work points across 1.8 million sft in office space, built on three million sq ft of construction area, this is Amazons single largest building in the world in terms of total area," it said.Amazon had laid the foundation stone of the campus on March 30, 2016.