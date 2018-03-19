Amazon invests in 6 more fulfilment centres

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) E-tailing major Amazon India has announced investments in six more specialised fulfilment centres (FCs) and 25 additional delivery stations exclusively for large appliances and furniture.

The new centres are in Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Bhopal and Coimbatore.

With these launches, Amazon now has 15 FCs spread over 1.3 million sqft with 5 million cubic feet of storage space and 60 delivery stations exclusively to cater to customer needs in over 400 cities, Amazon India said in a statement.

"Our investments in this specialised network will allow us to come closer to customers and offer faster delivery of large appliances and furniture. We have doubled our storage space, delivery station network and cities we deliver to in one year to support the growth of these categories," Akhil Saxena, vice-president for customer fulfillment at Amazon India said.

The company expects customer demand for large appliances especially refrigerators, air-conditioners, air- coolers and washing machines to increase in the summer months.

To cater to this, the e-tailer has also expanded its existing storage capacity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad.

Amazon has over 5,000 products from various brands in the large appliances category and over 1 million products covering the entire home furniture range.

Expansion of this specialised fulfillment network will ensure faster delivery to customers across over 6,500 pin codes, with customers in 30 cities now being able to avail next day delivery services for these categories, Amazon said.

Amazon also enables installation services across 200 cities on appliances from top brands. For the furniture category, Amazon offers scheduled delivery and installation experience across 45 cities. PTI DSK BEN BEN