Amazon Prime Video green lits 'Hanna' for second season

Los Angeles, Apr 12 (PTI) Amazon Prime Video on Friday ordered a second season of the thriller drama, "Hanna".The second season commitment comes weeks after the eight-episode first season of the show premiered on the streaming service.Featuring Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos in the lead, the show is an adaptation of Joe Wright's critically-acclaimed 2011 film of the same name. It has been created by David Farr, who co-wrote the original feature."I am very much looking forward to taking Hanna on the next stage of her journey," Farr said in a statement. "The next season will take us into a whole new imaginative world. I can't wait to explore fresh terrain for this lonely young woman who wants only to belong, but who has to fight every day just to survive," he added.The show is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios."We knew we had something unique with 'Hanna', and with the added momentum from its special post-Super Bowl preview, Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide agreed," said Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "Since it debuted only ten days ago, Hanna has had a tremendous response, and we're thrilled with not only how it has performed for us on the service, but with the action-packed world David Farr has created for the series and the stellar cast, led by Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman. We're excited to give fans a chance to see Hanna continue her journey on Amazon," he added.The second season will be written by Farr, who also serves as executive producer alongside Tom Coan, Andrew Woodhead, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Scott Nemes. Laura Hastings-Smith is series producer. PTI RB RB