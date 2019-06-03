Amazon Prime Video greenlights second season of 'Four More Shots Please!'

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Amazon Prime Video has renewed its original series "Four More Shots Please!" for a second season. The original cast members -- Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo -- will be returning for the season two. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, "Four More Shots Please!" season two will see the four girls make radical choices in love, career and friendship. Nupur Asthana is directing the new season with Devika Bhagat attached as the writer. "'Four More Shots Please!' season one marked the beginning of an era of celebrating women for who they are, not who society thinks they should be... I am thrilled to be charged with the responsibility of visually crafting the world of the four best friends and to work with the ace team at Pritish Nandy Communications and Prime Video."The almost all-female writer's room and production crew is abuzz with ideas on how their stories evolve from here. Season Two will certainly see a lot of new twists in the lives of the young women, following the aftermath of the first season's finale," Nupur said in a statement. Pritish Nandy said the second season of the show will be as "delightful and addictive" as the season one. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said the team was happy with the response the season one received and they are thrilled to come up with the new chapter. "The show received an overwhelming response and was appreciated for its fresh, bold and unapologetic take on modern Indian women - their lives and friendship. And we are now thrilled to announce that Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi will return for another engaging season of 'Four More Shots Please!'" he said.Actors Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri are also returning for season two. PTI SHDSHD