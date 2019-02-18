Amazon Prime Video greenlits new original series 'Bandish Bandits'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Amazon Prime Video has given an order for a new original series, titled "Bandish Bandits".The romantic musical series is created by Still and Still Media Collective and directed by Anand Tiwari, the streaming service said in a statement.The story, penned by Amritpal Singh Bindra, follows a unique story of two diametrically different personalities -- Radhe and Tamanna -- who, despite coming from very different worlds, set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul.Bindra, who will serve as the showrunner on the show, said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Prime to tell the story of 'Bandish Bandits'. The show is a millenial love story set against the backdrop of a clash between Pop and Hindustani classical music." He said the series will be based in Jodhpur and "explores the central theme of whether music is discipline or is it liberation". "'Bandish Bandits' is extremely special to us because the show has been developed completely in house over the course of two years and is being directed by Anand Tiwari," Bindra added.The series will also mark the streaming service debut for musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. They will be composing the score for the new show."We are super excited about 'Bandish Bandits'. It's our first series in the video streaming space and gives us a wide new canvas to work on. We are extremely excited to be working with Still and Still Media Collective on this passion project of theirs. While the background score will work in tandem to the story-line and building the scenes, the songs in this series form a part of the core narrative," the trio said."Making musicals is a bit of a lost art form in India, and with 'Bandish Bandits' we hope to bring this artistic format back to popular culture. Prime Video's large audience and efforts in cinematic story-telling, makes it the perfect home for a show like this," they added.The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. PTI RB BKBK