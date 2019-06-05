Amazon pulls plug on 'Sneaky Pete' after three seasons

Los Angeles, Jun 5 (PTI) Amazon Studios has cancelled Giovanni Ribisi-starrer "Sneaky Pete" after just three seasons.The third season of the show, co-created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month.The series follows Marius Josipovic (Ribisi), a released convict who adopts the identity of his cell mate, Pete Murphy, in order to avoid his past life.The show also featured Marin Ireland, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Michael Drayer, Peter Gerety, and Margo Martindale, while Cranston had a recurring role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Blake Masters was the showrunner on season three, after taking over for Graham Yost. Cranston also executive produced along with James Degus. The show was produced by Moonshot Entertainment in collaboration with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. PTI RB RB