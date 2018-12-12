Amazon Studios orders 'Goliath' season three

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Amazon Studios has renewed its hit legal drama series "Goliath" for a third season.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will return in 2019, with Billy Bob Thornton reprising his critically-acclaimed and Golden Globe-winning role of lawyer Billy McBride. Lawrence Trilling is continue to serve as the showrunner.The studio also announced that actors Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman, Beau Bridges, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn, and Shamier Anderson have come aboard the show for the new season.The third season will see McBride take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley, where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher and his sister. "Our Prime Video customers loved the first two seasons of 'Goliath', and Im excited we can bring them a new season of this sharp and surprising legal drama," said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. "We have an incredible array of stars joining Billy Bob and the 'Goliath' cast, and fans will be thrilled to see whats in store for season three," he added. PTI RB RB BKBK