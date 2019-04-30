Amazon targets USD 5 billion e-commerce exports from India by 2023

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Online marketplace Amazon Tuesday said it expects e-commerce exports from India to reach USD 5 billion by 2023 under its global selling programme. "Amazon launched the global selling programme in India four years ago, aligning with this vision. Over the next five years, 'India to Global' has the potential to become huge," Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal said in a statement. He said the firm is confident that the "global selling programme will hit the USD 5-billion mark by 2023 fuelling the growth of lakhs of Indian manufacturers, exporters and small enterprises". The programme started with just few hundred sellers in 2015 and has now crossed USD 1-billion export mark from India with 50,000 exporters. Amazon in second edition of its annual 'Export Digest' said there has been a growth of 56 per cent in the number of global sellers from India in 2018. It said Amazon's international marketplaces saw a rise of 55 per cent in the selection of Indian products offered globally and 71 per cent growth in sellers. "The Annual Exports Digest showcases top Indian states and cities with international exporters and most popular product categories abroad. Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana emerged as the leading states with most international exporters on Amazon in 2018," the statement said. It added that books, apparel, jewellery, kitchen and health & personal care products witnessed a huge demand from international customers across ethnicities. PTI PRS HRS