Amazon Web Services launches availability zone in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Cloud platform provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) said Wednesday it is witnessing a "rapid growth" in demand from India, which has made it expand its capacity in the country. The company, a part of e-commerce major Amazon, has recently launched third availability zone of AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, AWS said in a statement. "Our continued expansion of availability zones in India is a result of the strong, and growing customer momentum we are seeing in the country across customer segments," head of business development for Amazon Internet Services, Navdeep Manaktala, said. The new availability zone will help customers run mission-critical workloads, innovate faster, enjoy reduced latency, and store data, he added. An availability zone comprises one or more data centres. Microsoft and the new entrant Google are also upping their play in the cloud offerings market, which is led by AWS. There are "hundreds and thousands" of active customers in India who are using the service, the AWS statement said, adding organisations are coming to the cloud for driving cost savings, accelerate innovation, and speed up time-to-market. Its customers include ABP News Network, Arisglobal, Bajaj Capital, BSE, Capital Float, Clevertap, Future Group, Hindustan Unilever, Hotstar, India Today, Limeroad, Medlife, Nazara, Practo, RazorPay, Redbus, Shaadi.com, Sharechat, Tata Sky, Wynk and Zeta, among others. The third availability zone will offer additional flexibility, aid to architect highly scalable, fault- tolerant applications that will support growth of digital platforms, direct-to-home player Tata Sky chief technology officer Yigs Riza was quoted as saying in the AWS statement.