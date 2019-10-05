Amazon.in Great Indian Festival First Sale Is Its Biggest Celebration Ever Yet

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Records the highest share of transacting customers & purchases across all marketplaces in India *Over 65,000 sellers from 500+ cities receive orders in just 5 daysCustomers from over 15,000 pin codes join Prime; Prime members now from 94% of pin-codesOrders received from 99.4% of Indias pin-codesOver 88% new customers from small towns Nearly 15,000 sellers see more than double the sales; Millionaire sellers including crorepati sellers now exceed 21K sellers Fashion brings in most new customers, grows nearly 5X 15X growth in Smartphone purchases led by brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi and Vivo Large Appliances category sees 8X growth with nearly half the sales coming from lower tier cities; 50% customers purchased appliances on EMI with every 1 in 5 customers exchanging their old appliances 1 out of 3 eligible products across categories were purchased using affordability programs such as exchange, EMIs and Bank cash backs; over 70% of customers who availed credit were from lower tier towns 3 out of 4 customers that availed financing options came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. 1 out 2 customers who were availing financing for the first time. Echo devices see record 70x growth; biggest sale ever for Amazon Devices ?Amazon.in saw its biggest Great Indian Festival celebration, with sellers seeing record sales across popular categories in Wave 1 of the Great Indian Festival from September 29 October 4 preceded by a 12-hour Prime Early Access. As per leading research agency Nielsen*, Amazon.in witnessed the highest share of transacting customers & purchases across all online shopping platforms in the first 5 days of the Great Indian Festival period. The first wave of the Great Indian Festival was our biggest celebration ever with Amazon.in -- witnessing highest share of transacting customers and purchases across all marketplaces in India; orders from 99.4% pincodes; over 65,000 sellers from 500+ cities receiving orders in just five days and customers from over 15,000 pin codes joining Prime, said Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India. We are especially excited to see that small businesses across India are embracing technology to find success with Amazon by serving customers with the largest selection of products at great value & convenience, he added. * Nielsens E-Analytics empaneled read of 190k digital users across 50+ citiesAll growth numbers are in units over average business days unless specifiedKey Highlights Overall scale, Reach and customer response: Customers from 99.4% of Indias postal codes placed an order during the Great Indian Festival. Customers loved Amazon.in Hindi recording a 4.6X increase in new customers coming through Amazon.in in Hindi. The site saw a 2.5X increase in traffic and 3.6X increase in unit sales 62% of customers who placed orders for appliances had them delivered and installed within 36 hours 50% of Prime members who placed their order in the first 2 days had them delivered within 48 hours 50% of orders for large appliances were delivered in just 48 hours. On the busiest day, there were more than 600 flights delivering packages for our customers We delivered to customers in far and remote locations like Longewala (Thar Desert), Jaigaon & Lepchakha (West Bengal), Chapi (Mizoram), Kaho & Dibang (Arunachal Pradesh), Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu), Siniolchu (Sikkim), Sonbarsa (Bihar), Leh(Ladakh), Pipar(Gujarat) among others Sellers Success Over 65,000 sellers from 500+ cities receive orders in just 5 days Customers from 116 new pin-codes placed orders during the Great Indian Festival Thousands of recorded their highest ever 1 day sale during the Great Indian Festival Sellers witnessed ~3X increase in unit sales from non-metro customers including newly launched sellers who witnessed an average increase of ~1.5X units 209 Karigar sellers and 250 Launchpad sellers received orders during the Great Indian Festival. Top handicraft sellers included Odisha Handloom: selling Sambalpuri sarees; Blocks of India: selling Jaipuri block print dohars and kitchen linen, TJ Sarees: selling Bengal Handloom sarees; Tribes of India with multiple products, JAPI: selling north eastern handicrafts products Launchpad sellers received 1.7X unit orders over last Great Indian Festival. Top Launchpad brands included Peebuddy, Sirona & Yogabar Top brands led by women entrepreneurs showed stellar growth with top brands being Swara Creations, Surprise Someone and Stonesoup Customers loved Prime Customers from over 15,000 pin codes joined Prime with a 69% increase in signups from small towns as compared to the Festive Season `18. Amazon.in received orders from Prime members from 94% pin codes in India The event accounted for the highest purchases by Prime members who shopped across categories like large appliances, smartphones, grocery and Fashion. Top selling products included Echo Devices, FireTV stick, Samsung Galaxy M30s, MI band4, One Plus 7, Aashirwad Salt Budgets did not get in the way of shopping Number of customers shopping using EMIs were 1.5X of Great Indian Festival18 New-to-credit customers shopping during Great Indian Festival grew 2x over the event last year 3 out of 4 customers that availed financing options came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. 1 out 2 customers who used financing were availing it for the first time. Category highlights Smartphones 15x growth led by brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi and Vivo. New Launches saw great customer demand and traction, with M30s becoming the Bestseller on the day of launch. Vivo U10, OnePlus 7T were top performing products 80% growth for OnePlus over Great Indian Festival18 with over INR 700 Cr of sales Samsung saw a growth of 5X compared to Great Indian Festival18 led by stellar performance of the M Series and good demand for Samsung A series and Samsung Note 9. Redmi 7 emerged as the top seller in terms of unit sales. Models like Mi A3, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3 and POCO F1 also saw great demand. Vivo grew 4X compared to Great Indian Festival18 led by Vivo U10 Sold as many Apple smartphones during this period as compared to total YTD sales 1 out of 3 Premium Smartphones were bought on EMIs; 1 out of 3 iPhone XR were bought on EMIs; Over 40% of OnePlus 7T phones were bought on EMIs Large Appliances & TV Large Appliances category saw an 8X growth. Almost half of the sales came from lower tier towns powered by brands like Godrej, LG, Samsung and Whirlpool. 50% customers availed EMI to stretch their budget and every 1 in 5 customers upgraded their appliances with exchange. During this time, every 1 out of 3 fully automatic washing machines being sold in India was on Amazon.in. Every 2 out of 3 side-by-side refrigerator sold in India was on Amazon. Every 1 in 2 Dishwashers sold was on Amazon.in Twice as many TVs were purchased during this time than Festive Season18 1 in 2 TVs sold in Amazon.in were 4K & Large Screen TVs with OnePlus being the Number 1 Premium TV 1 of 3 Premium TVs were bought on EMI Amazon Fashion & Beauty Amazon Fashion saw a ~5X jump led by shoes with a 6X increase followed by Apparel at 4X which sold more than 1 million units within 24 hours of the sale going live 5X Jump in customers from non-metro and Tier 2&3 cities In apparel, top performing brands included Levis, Van Heusen and Allen Solly. Leading Kids wear brands like Mothercare, USPA were most popular. Max Fashion was the largest single brand. In shoes top brands included Bata, Puma, Crocs, Mochi, Catwalk, Metro Amazon Beauty saw a huge surge in demand with around 3.5X jump in sales led by makeup products clocking a 4X growth led by products like Kajal & lipstick. Daily care essentials like Shampoos and conditioners saw a 5X jump in sales Body lotions saw a 6X growth led by Vaseline & Nivea. International perfumes grew by 4.5X Amazon Devices Echo: This was the biggest ever sale event for Echo Devices which saw a 70X growth Fire TV: Fire TV Stick continues to be loved by the customers with a 30X growth Alexa Smart Home devices: Smart lights that work with Alexa were one of the highest selling products with a 75X increase. Alexa built-in Devices: Witnessed a 30X growth led by brands like Sony, TCL and Motorola. Kindle: Readers across the country loved offers on Kindle clocking a 10X growth. Home & Kitchen Home & Kitchen Appliances grew 8X. Customers bought 1 mixer grinder every 3 seconds and 1 iron every 4.5 seconds during the event. Top brands included Prestige, Bajaj, Butterfly, Philips, and Lifelong Cookware & dining grew 6X; Bedsheets saw a growth of 4x growth and Smart lights grew 57X 5X YoY growth in fitness related products Amazon.in sold a treadmill every 50 seconds, a cycle every 36 seconds, and 8 weights & dumbbells every minute. Cold pressed slow juicers also saw a growth of 450% YoY alongside FurnitureFurniture category grew by 4X vs led by brands like Sleepwell, Sleepyheads and Wakefit. Consumer ElectronicsSold more headphones in 5 days compared to Great Indian Festival18 led by Indian brand BoatCustomers bought 11X more Laptops. 1 of 4 Apple MacBook Air were bought on EMIDaily Essentials Every 1 in 3 products bought was a daily essential. Customers shopped for 2X more Chocolates, Dry Fuits, Aata, Daal, Shampoo, Moisturizer, Detergents, Diaper, Toys, Pet food enjoying Rs.1 Deals and the biggest savings of the year!Amazon Pay 3X more customers chose digital payment method to shop 2X more customers paid their bills on A.in as compared to Great Indian Festival 18 Customers booked flight tickets worth 300 trips around the earth 4X increase in customers using UPI for their electronic transactions compared to Great Indian Festival 18 1 in every 4 electronic transactions were done using Amazon Pay balance for a convenient one click payment We, Ibell, are a Kerala based brand expanding our national presence through Amazon with 85% sales from outside Kerala from ~3,000 pin codes across 350 cities. We offer over 300 products across home appliances and industrial tools and have grown 12X on order units in the Great Indian Festival over last years event. We attribute this jump to the 30 member all women team running Seller Flex and support operations to the dot to maintain fastest of deliveries, said an elated Abbas from iBell. Similar sentiments were echoed by Mr. Chitranjan of Odisha Handloom selling through Amazon Karigar We received orders for our Sambalpuri sarees from 21 different states and 2 union territory across India! We have seen a 3X growth. I am overwhelmed with the response we have received during this sale event. Shital Mehta, CEO Max Fashion said, "We are delighted with our partnership with Amazon Fashion and the festive season has started with a bang, with Max featuring as one of the top brands in the Amazon apparel category. Max Fashion offers affordable and trendy products to our customers pan India and families have lapped up our deals and our special festive lines. We have not only received unprecedented growth from Tier 2 cities, but orders have flown in from as far as Leh, Guwahati and even Port Blair. We are thrilled with the reach that Amazon.in has given us, reaching customers based in the farthest corners of this country. PWRPWR