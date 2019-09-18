Amazon.in Great Indian Festival - Top Offers Revealed

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins biggest Great Indian Festival - starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04; Prime members to get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28 Reveals the biggest selection & deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more with the best finance options for customers this festive season Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards Up to 40% off on latest smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on all Home Appliances an TVs; Up to 90% off on Indias largest online Fashion store Best savings of the year on Echo and Alexa devices Great Indian Festival will feature a wide range of finance options from no cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Up to INR 2500 cashback on domestic flight bookings ?Amazon.ins biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings never-seen-before deals & offers on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers. Great Indian Festival starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28. Smartphones and Mobile Accessories Up to 40% off on latest smartphones, get additional cashback, exchange offers, No Cost EMI, Free screen replacement and guaranteed exchange price offers across a wide selection Over 15 new launches by top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more Enjoy lowest ever prices on over 100 smartphones - Top offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo among others Exchange offers up to INR 6,000 Stylish accessories including mobile cases, covers and more starting from as low as INR 69 Up to 70% off on trendy Bluetooth Headsets Stay charged on the go with top rated power banks starting INR 399 Appliances & TVs Up to 75% off on Appliances and TVs with No Cost EMI and exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries Offers from top brands including Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Xiaomi, Sony and more 55 QLED OnePlusTV coming soon Upgrade to 4K TVs starting INR 19,999 per month No Cost EMI starting INR 999 on Frost free refrigerators Top load washing machines starting INR 9,999 Up to 45% off on Split air conditioners Consumer Electronics Enjoy over 6000 deals on over 200 top brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more Up to INR 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 12 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands Minimum INR 10,000 off DSLRs and Mirrorless Cameras Up to 60% off on Headphones and Speakers Easy EMI offers and Free Shipping Fitness trackers from Mi starting INR 799 Amazon Fashion Up to 90% off on Indias largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1200 + brands Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 599 Up to 80% off on top clothing brands Up to 80% off on top footwear brands Up to 80% off on top watch brands Up to 90% off on jewellery brands Enjoy up to 80% off on luggage and handbags Enjoy up to 60%-70% off on Makeup and Beauty productsBest prices on big brands including max, Puma, UCB, Mothercare, Redtape, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more Home and Kitchen Up to 80% off - Lowest ever prices on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances 5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing and more at half price or less Deals on kitchen products starting at INR99 Over 30,000 furniture products with No Cost EMI starting INR 499/month Offers on top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Homecentre and more Daily Essentials & Personal Care Lowest prices on over 30,000 daily essentials Featured brands include Aashirwaad, Huggies, Surg Excel, Lakme and more Monthly groceries starting from as low as INR1 Up to 80% off on mens grooming Up to 20% extra savings with over 10,000 combos Enjoy extra 10% off with over 55,000 Amazon coupons Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys 20%-70% off on bestselling books Minimum 40% off on Treadmills and Exercise bikes Minimum INR 12,000 off on Xbox consoles Indoor toys starting INR 109 Offers on top brands including Pearson, Yonex, Xbox, LEGO and more Amazon Devices Biggest savings with lowest prices of the year on Echo and Alexa devices Enjoy Lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb Flat INR 1200 off on FireTV Stick Up to 35% off on Echo smart screens Flat INR 1750 off on Kindle eReaders Check out all the offers by clicking here.About Amazon.in The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).