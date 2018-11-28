Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' returns for a third season on January 18, 2019

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Amazon Prime Video has said the third season of its hit automobile series "The Grand Tour" will premiere on its platform on January 18 next year.The new episodes featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will be released weekly, exclusively for Prime members, in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, streaming service said in a statement.The third season has been shot in Colombia, Mongolia, China and in Detroit city in the US.Amazon also released a trailer for the season three which gave a peek at what is in store for the viewers. Along with impressive cars and cool locations, the trailer shows Hammond getting his Jeep stuck on a rickety bridge, May playing the bagpipes and Clarkson racing on a lewdly shaped track. There is plenty of humour and an explosion as well. PTI RB RB BKBK