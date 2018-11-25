Ambareesh's body to be kept at Kanteerava stadium Sunday for people to pay homage

/R Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said the body of veteran Kannada actor and Congress leader M H Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Sunday for people to pay their last respects. "The body of actor Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium from around 8 am tomorrow for people to pay their last respects," he told reporters here. Ambareesh passed away in Bengaluru. He was 66. The former Union minister was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathing problems, sources said. Kumaraswamy added that the family members of the actor had decided to hold the funeral in Bengaluru, instead of his native Mandya. Condoling the death of the actor and veteran Congress leader, Kumaraswamy called him a rebel who was loved by all. "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely death of my beloved friend Ambareesh. In his death, an era of love and affection in the Kannada film industry has ended," he said. Kumaraswamy said he enjoyed his friendship with Ambareesh, which went beyond political affiliations and films. "He was a rebel who was loved by all. He has carved a unique place (for himself) in both politics and films," he added. Ambareesh left behind a legacy that would be cherished by his family, friends, fans and followers, Kumaraswamy said. "May his soul rest in peace and his family and friends get the strength to bear this loss," he said. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, too, condoled the death of Ambareesh, calling him his "best friend". "A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish," he said in a tweet. Ambareesh has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka housing minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. PTI BDN HMBHMB