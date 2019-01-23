Ambassador Group of Hotels Revs up E-commerce by Partnering With Simplotel

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --As a result of the joint efforts of Ambassador Hotels and Simplotel, direct website bookings have doubled and the website traffic has grown by 70% Simplotel - a Software as a Service (SaaS) e-commerce platform especially designed for hotels, currently powering e-commerce for over 2,000 hotels across 11 countries - announced today that Ambassador Group of Hotels - an independent chain of hotels formed in 1942 based out of Mumbai with iconic landmark hotels in Marine Drive Mumbai, Chennai and Aurangabad - has implemented Simplotel's e-commerce solution for their brand website and is seeing a jump in their e-commerce. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/599727/Simplotel_Logo.jpg )Ambassador Hotels understood the importance of e-commerce and was looking to grow direct bookings on their brand website. After detailed validation, Ambassador Hotels have chosen Simplotel as their technology partner for their brand website optimization. Since implementing the solution, Ambassador Hotels has seen an instant 100% growth in the number of room nights through the website and a 70% jump in website traffic.Simplotel has also benefited greatly from the tech savviness and guidance of the Ambassador Hotels team, especially Mr. Pramod Kulkarni - Revenue Expert and Group Vice President at Ambassador Hotels. The ideas generated from the interactions with the Ambassador team has helped develop four new features in the Simplotel platform that are boosting conversions."We are impressed by the early and instant results from Simplotel, and look forward to our direct bookings growing even more. Our target is to double a few times over, and with Simplotel and its capable team, we are confident of achieving our steep targets," commented Pramod Kulkarni, Group Vice President at Ambassador Hotels and Ambassador's Sky Chef. "With Simplotel," he elaborated, "we believe we have access to a phenomenal support team coupled with state-of-the-art hotel e-commerce platform. Most importantly, their readiness to accept all suggestions and immediately act upon them makes it a team effort in optimizing revenues.""Ambassador Group of Hotels, and the team there, is just the type of customer we like; special thanks to Pramod Kulkarni who really helped us in achieving the set goals," said Tarun Goyal, Founder and CEO of Simplotel. "The Ambassador team acts fast and is willing to experiment with new things that have the potential to improve conversions. The ideas, that they have provided, have already resulted in four new features being built on the Simplotel platform. We look forward to continued learning from Pramod and his entire team who work tirelessly and continue to push the envelope."To learn more about Ambassador Group of Hotels visit: https://www.ambassadorindia.com and for Simplotel visit https://www.simplotel.comAbout Simplotel: Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to Simplify the lives of hoteliers. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley of India - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel products are easy-to-use and come at an affordable pay-as-you-go price.Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across multiple countries.To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com, mail contact@simplotel.com.About Ambassador Group of Hotels: Ambassador Group of Hotels is a chain of three premium landmark hotels located in Mumbai, Chennai and Aurangabad. Dating back to 1942, Ambassador Group brings heritage Indian hospitality to travellers from across the world. Ambassador as a Hotel Group shares a lot of history that is reflected in its interiors with antiques, collectibles, and designs which is seen nowhere else and transforms you into the world of fantasy and culture. Each item you come across has an interesting story to tell. 'Ambassador's Sky Chef' is also a part of Ambassador Group. Ambassador's Sky Chef is an award-winning catering service that caters to most of the international and domestic airlines. Apart from this, the Group has food retail brand 'Croissants etc' and Power Generation Windmills. To learn more please visit https://www.ambassadorindia.com or call +91-22-2204-1131. Source: Simplotel PWRPWR