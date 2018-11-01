Ambassador to lead French delegation to Urban Mobility India Conference

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) French ambassador Alexandre Ziegler will head a delegation of over 100 French company leaders to Nagpur on November 2 to enhance the country's cooperation with India in all aspects of sustainable urban development, according to an official statement. The French ambassador to India will also deliver the keynote address at the 11th Urban Mobility India Conference, the flagship event of the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs (MoHUA). According to the statement, Ziegler will highlight France's technical and financial support to India's urban transformation through collaboration in various metro, urban mobility and smart city projects through the French development agency AFD. PTI BUN SMN