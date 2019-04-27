Ambedkar statue damaged in UP's Azamgarh

/R Azamgarh (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged by miscreants in the Bardah area here, police said Saturday. The statue was damaged Friday night in Chowki village. Local residents noticed it Saturday morning and informed police, they said. To prevent tension, the local administration installed a new statue in its place, police said. The situation is under control and the search for the suspects is on, they said. PTI CORR ABN RDK AQS