Ambedkar University announces admission dates

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Ambedkar University Friday announced admission dates for undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2019-20.The varsity said BA admission forms will be live from May 3 and the last date for registration is June 24.All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for undergraduate programmes will be completely online for all categories, the varsity said. The university having 541 seats in total offers seven BA (Honours) programmes in its Kashmere Gate Campus and four BA and three BVoc programmes in Karampura Campus. PTI SLB DPB