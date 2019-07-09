Ambedkar University releases first cut-off list for UG courses

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Ambedkar University Tuesday released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, with the highest being 97.75 per cent in BA (Honours) Psychology for candidates from the national capital. BA (Honours) courses are available at the Kashmere Gate campus while the BA courses are being offered by the Karampura campus. For BA (Honours) with a major in Social Sciences and Humanities, candidates require a minimum of 95.75 per cent and those from outside Delhi require 97.50 per cent. Candidates from Delhi willing to study BA (Honours) with a major in Sociology need to have a minimum of 96.25 per cent while from those outside the city require 97.25 per cent. A score of 97.75 per cent is needed for admission to BA (Honours) with a major in Psychology for Delhi candidates while those from other cities require at least 98.50 per cent. For admission to BA (Honours) with a major in Mathematics, candidates from Delhi require 92.50 per cent while those from outside the national capital require at least 94 per cent. Candidates must have secured at least 65 per cent in Mathematics in Class 12 boards to be eligible for the course. A score of 95.25 per cent is needed for admission to BA (Honours) with a major in History for candidates from the national capital while the minimum percentage requirement for candidates from outside Delhi is 97.25 per cent. Candidates from Delhi willing to study BA (Honours) with a major in English need to have a minimum of 96.25 per cent while from those outside the national capital require 97.25 per cent. Candidates must have secured at least 65 per cent in English in Class 12 boards in order to be eligible for admission to the course. For admission to BA (Honours) with a major in Economics, candidates from the city require 95.75 per cent while those from outside Delhi require at least 97.25 per cent. According to the cut-off list released by the varsity, candidates from Delhi in the unreserved category need to have a minimum best-of-four percentage of 92.50 per cent for admission to BA in Global Studies at the Karampura campus of the varsity. The cut-off for candidates from outside Delhi is 94.75 per cent.For admission to BA in Sustainable Urbanism, a candidate from Delhi requires a minimum percentage of 85.50 per cent while a candidate from outside Delhi requires 90.0 per cent. A score of 90.75 per cent is needed by a Delhi-based aspirant for admission to BA in Social Sciences and Humanities while a candidate from outside Delhi needs at least 94.50 per cent.For admission to BA in Law and Politics, candidates from Delhi require 91 per cent while those from outside the national capital require 94.75 per cent. PTI SLBSNESNE