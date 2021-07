Bhadohi (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was desecrated by some unidentified people in Aurai area here, police said on Thursday. The statue, installed in a government primary school, was desecrated on Wednesday night, triggering tension in the area, they said. An FIR was registered in the matter, police said. PTI CORR ABN SNESNE