Ambica Steels Bags Award for Export Excellence by EEPC India Northern Region

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambica Steels Limited, a Delhi-based stainless steel manufacturer, has grabbed the prestigious regional award (Northern) from Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) for export excellence. The company has won this award on 20th July, 2019 and the award ceremony was held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.The EEPC Award was handed over by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur to the company export manager, Mr. Pankaj Singh, who received the award on behalf of Ambica Steels Limited.Ambica Steel's Chairman & Managing Director Mr. C.P. Gupta said, "We wholeheartedly thank EEPC and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur for their kind appreciation of our hard work. We have been past recipients of this prestigious award, however, it is always special for us. I would like to also show my gratitude to highly talented team members in Ambica for their work in making this a reality. It is truly a recognition of their efforts and work. We are committed to work towards nation building and manufacture goods of the highest quality."Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that exporters are playing a crucial role in improving the economic growth and their contribution could be decisive in taking the Indian economy to INR Five Trillion as has been envisaged by the Government of IndiaEEPC IndiaEEPC India formerly known as the Engineering Export Promotion Council was set up by the Government of India in 1955 to promote the export of engineering goods. It is now a trade advisory body and actively contributes to Government of India policies.About Ambica Steels LimitedAmbica is a fully integrated Stainless Steel manufacturer headquartered in New Delhi, India and was established in the year 1970. AMBICA produces some special grades in stainless steel industry.Ambica's standard grades of production includes Austenitics (303, 304/L, 316/L, 321, 316Ti etc), Martensitics & Ferritics (410,416,420A/B/C,430/F,431 etc). Also, AMBICA specializes in grades like Duplex steels (F51 /2205 / 1.4462) and Precipitation Hardened (17-4PH, 1.4542, 15/5PH also as per AMS specifications for the Aerospace Industry). AMBICA is presently exporting these materials to around 56 countries worldwide.