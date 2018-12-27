Ambika Prasad Panda appointed CMD of SECL

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Ambika Prasad Panda has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the largest coal producing company of the country, according to an order issued Thursday by the Personnel Ministry. Panda is at present Director (finance) in the same organisation. Panda has been appointed the CMD of SECL for a period of five years, the order said. PTI AKV AKV INDIND