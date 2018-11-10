Ambrus Jewels by Arpit Goyal Unveils its First Flagship Store in Delhi With Scintillating Nimrat Kaur

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Ambrus Jewels by Arpit Goyal, inspired by a rich heritage and the beauty of rich culture, make the brand a matter of high-end and luxe experience. Breaking the traditions of four generations of book publishing in the name of Goyal Brother Prakashan, Arpit Goyal headed towards unearthing the most precious stones in the world and transforming them into brilliant jewellery pieces to be treasured as an heirloom for a lifetime and beyond. The company unveiled its first flagship store at Defence Colony in South Delhi on 31st October 2018. Comprising of an exquisite range of rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants the exclusive collection is a beautiful melange of enigmatic designs and inspired by the poetry of beauty. Tapping this Diwali and wedding season, the store has come up with lucrative offers and discounts. It is offering up to 30 per cent discount on diamond jewellery and making charges. The launch was graced by Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur of 'Lunchbox' and 'Airlift' and web series 'The Test Case' fame. She expressed immense pleasure in attending the event. According to her, the classic and elegant collection will surely be an eye catcher for any occasion. Bridal Heavy Diamond Jewellery is the handcrafted piece of this collection and speaks the timeless tale of the pious bond of marriage. The intricately designed lattice chokers, alluring diamond Polkies, the splendid collection of earrings, blazing finger rings and many more exquisite masterpieces are stacked up in this collection of bridal heavy diamond jewellery. The Cocktail Diamond Jewellery comprises of the handpicked selection of treasured stones. The collection with the use of customised diamonds aims to create a high fashion jewellery line. The wondrous artistry of this collection glorifies charm and makes one the star of the evening. The collection infused with the glory of gold signifies royalty and shows the flawless symmetry of intricate design. The collection features pieces for corporate, contemporary and everyday wear. The shine of precious diamonds and the energetic glaze of ruby and other scintillating gifts of nature are perfectly poured in this collection. The statement jewellery pieces are sure to enhance the style quotient. Commenting on the launch, Arpit Goyal, Founder says, "I have always emphasised on giving importance to Indian culture and heritage as reflected in the jewellery pieces. With an eye for art, I appreciate the Indian history in architecture with the use of colours. I believe in appreciating the Indian craftsmanship and promoting the fine jewellery craftsmen." About Ambrus Jewels Comprising of an exquisite range of rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants the exclusive collection of Ambrus Jewels is inspired by the poetry of beauty. Acknowledging the family's support and patience the brand will ensure a seamless process that will leave behind a long lasting impression and a strong legacy.Source: Ambrus Jewels PWRPWR