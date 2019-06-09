Ambuja Cement to spend Rs 125 cr on CSR this fiscal

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Ambuja Cement Foundation plans to spend Rs 125 crore, including Rs 40 crore in Rajasthan, towards corporate social responsibility in the current fiscal.Ambuja Cement Foundation Director and CEO Pearl Tiwari said revival of traditional water resources, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, healthcare support, vocational training and skill development were some of the initiatives which have been undertaken by the foundation."Our budget for CSR activities in the year 2019-20 is around Rs 125 crore. This includes the budget of Rs 40 crore for Rajasthan," Tiwari said here.She also informed that the annual increase in the CSR budget was around 10-15 per cent.Tiwari said that women empowerment, education, health, skill development were among other areas where the CSR budget will be spent. PTI SDA BAL