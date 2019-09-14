scorecardresearch
Amend Constitution to ensure use of Indian languages in SC, high courts: Paswan

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday pitched for all-round promotion of Hindi, saying the Constitution should be amended to ensure the use of Indian languages in the SupremeCourt and all high courts of the country.Speaking to reporters, the Lok Janshakti Party leader said English was meant to serve as the language for official purposes for only 15 years when the Constitution was adopted in 1950 but continues to have the same status while Hindi, which was made an official language, has been ignored.Language is linked to people's birth place and surroundings and English has been imposed on Indians, he said.English should not be mandatory but an optional language in our Supreme Court and high courts, he said, noting that Hindi is presently allowed in only four high courts. PTI KR RHL

