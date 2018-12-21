Amendments related to selection of Hry DGP to be placed before state assembly

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet Friday approved a proposal to place the amendments in the Haryana Police Act, 2007, pertaining to paving way for selection of the state DGP, for consideration and deliberation before the Vidhan Sabha. "The amendments are related to the selection of the Director General of Police and procedures related to removal of the DGP," an official release said. A committee is proposed to be constituted in this regard under the chief secretary with the additional chief secretary, Home, and director general of police, Haryana, as its members and special secretary, Home, as its member secretary, it said. "The committee will recommend a panel of three officers from amongst officers of the director general rank and the government will appoint the DGP out of this panel," the statement said. It said the State Security Commission has been constituted in place of the State Police Board, with chief minister as its chairperson, who would be kept in loop about the decision making process. The State Security Commission will also consist of the home minister, who will be its vice-chairperson, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, a retired high court judge, the advocate general, Haryana, and the chief secretary, who will be its members, the statement said. The administrative secretary in charge of the home department and the director general of police besides two non-political persons will be the committee's member-secretary, it added. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (assembly) begins on December 28. PTI SUN AQSAQS