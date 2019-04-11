'American Horror Story' season 9 title revealed

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) The ninth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story" is titled "1984", the showrunners announced.The upcoming cycle of FX anthology is tuning into the '80s and Murphy revealed the new name on social media.The creator shared a video on Instagram which invokes slasher horror films from the decade, particularly "Friday the 13th", and saw serial killer Jason Voorhees terrorising a group of counsellors at the overnight Camp Crystal Lake. The year 1984, in particular, welcomed a slate of horror classics to the big screen, including "A Nightmare on Elm Street", "Children of the Corn" and "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter".Murphy earlier confirmed returning cast member Emma Roberts will be back for season nine and leading lady Sarah Paulson is also expected return. Olympic freestyle skier and silver medallist Gus Kenworthy is the new entrant, who will play Roberts' boyfriend.The series is set air later this year. PTI RDSRDS