Amethi, Raebareli will send Congress packing: UP dy CM

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Wednesday said the Congress will have to "pack its bags" and leave Uttar Pradesh once the general election results are declared on May 23. The statement came hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the Amethi parliamentary constituency. "The Congress is a party whose impact (in UP) has reduced to two seats as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has decided not to contest on these two seats (Amethi and Raebareli)," Maurya told PTI. "The Congress too decided not to field candidates on seven Lok Sabha seats for senior leaders of SP-BSP-RLD alliance," he added. "They (Congress) have analysed their chances and this time, they will have to pack their bags and leave Amethi and Raebareli," he said. He exuded confidence that lotus (BJP's symbol) "will bloom" across the state, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register a historic win. PTI NAV RHL