Amethi was my father's 'karmabhoomi', it is sacred land for us: Priyanka

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) On a day her brother Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the constituency was her father's "karmabhoomi" and its land was sacred for her family.Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from this constituency with his entire family looking on.His mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were with him in the Collectorate when he filed his papers."Some relationships are from the heart. Today, the whole family was present for my brother's nomination. This was my father's 'karmabhoomi', it is sacred land for us," said Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress' general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East.Rahul Gandhi, a three-term MP, will take on Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in what is seen as a direct contest with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance taking the decision to not field any candidate from the constituency, seen as a Congress bastion. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB