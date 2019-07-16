AMG Corporation Unveils New Identity of its Flagship Brand Premier Plus

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Brand new look and its new promise The Comfort of Quality, Premier Plus will increase its presence strongly in India and enter international markets. Over the 10 years of Premier Plus brand, shipped 80 million pieces with only less than 0.2% field complaintsAfter a decade of operations, AMG Corporation has revamped the logo of its flagship brand Premier Plus to consolidate and grow its position in the automotive aftermarket industry. Premier Plus is a specialist in rubber and metal-to-rubber bonded components for suspension and NVH applications and offers a range of products for the 3 wheeler, passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments.The new brand identity consists of a unique symbol capturing the different types of automotive components the brand offers and a bold, modern typeface to represent the reliability and expertise of the brand in the market place. The individual elements of the symbol come together in an upward moving stance to symbolise the commitment to growth in all aspects of the business. The red and black colors from the previous identity have been retained for continuity of the brands visual equity elements, but the red has been given a fresher tone to represent the energy and passion with which the brand will move forward. Overall, the new brand identity of Premier Plus is a manifestation of the excitement of a new future, renewed vigour and dynamism, modern and international outlook, the promise of reliable design and genuine components coupled with the consistent focus on quality. The new brand identity of Premier Plus was unveiled to the companys Authorised Distributors and Dealers at event which has been done in Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Solapur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Madurai, Bangalore, Kochi, Ludhiana and Kolkata. The new look of the brand got an enthusiastic and thumping response from the distributors and dealer partners of the company.Speaking on the launch of the new brand identity, Managing Director Akash Gupta said, We started AMG Corporation over a decade ago to focus and create a strong presence in the automotive aftermarket industry with our brand Premier Plus. Our drive for excellence in quality of our products has helped us to grow our business significantly over the last few years. The launch of the new visual identity marks a significant milestone and start of a new era of transformation for the company. Our brand promise truly reflects the comfort enhancing category of products we provide and our relentless focus on quality, thereby giving our customers the experience of 'The Comfort of Quality.'"We are excited and committed to establish our new brand and strengthen our position in the automotive aftermarket industry and proudly continue our legacy of over a decade. The new brand identity will be a key strategic asset for us as we foray into international markets, further improve our presence and position in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments and retain our leading position in 3 wheeler segments. Our mission is to become one of the most trusted and known brand in our customers minds in each of these segments within the next 5 years. We plan to increase our range, reach and results to grow three times in the next three years."The new rebranding will be carried across the entire range of products with the launch of a completely new packaging design and retail branding over the next month.The company will also be making Rs. 30.00 Crores investments in Information Technology, Logistics Warehousing, System, Distribution Network and Product Development to support its growth objectives over 4 years.About AMG Corporation AMG Corporation, established in 2009 in Pune, led by Mr. Akash Gupta as its Managing Director & Mr. Sumit Gupta as Executive Director, AMG Corporation manufactures and supplies rubber and metal-to rubber bonded automotive components under its flagship brand Premier Plus. Their product portfolio consists of 1000 plus products covering NVH Application, Torsional Vibration Dampers, Suspension Products and Allied Ranges for the 3 wheeler, passenger car and light commercial vehicles segments.The company currently has a distribution network of 140 plus Authorized Distributors and the products are available across 1500 of retail counters pan India.Over the 10 years of Premier Plus brand, we have shipped 80 million pieces with only less than 0.2% field complaints. We have also consistently delivered as per our customers orders with an order fulfilment rate of over 95%.In the rubber suspension product category, Premier Plus is a leading brand in 3-wheeler segment, emerging as preferred brand in LCV segment and is among the top brands in 4-wheelers segment.The company has recently started sales in few international markets and has plans to enter more countriesImage 1: L-R: Managing Director Mr. Akash Gupta and Executive Director Mr. Sumit GuptaImage 2: Premier Plus Old LogoImage 3: Premier Plus New Logo