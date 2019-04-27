Amid 'Avengers' craze, Akhilesh sees BJP's 'Endgame'

Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) At a time when movie buffs are in a frenzy over the new "Avengers" movie, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday came up with a political version, saying the BJP's "endgame" has begun."Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon," Yadav tweeted attaching an image of the words "MahagathbandhanSarkar" against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffsacross the world are making a beeline for tickets to thelatest "Avengers" movie.It assumes significance against the backdrop of threepolitical parties -- the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan SamajParty and the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- coming together in UttarPradesh against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI ABNSMI DPBDPB