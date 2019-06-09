Amid BJP-TMC war of words, police stop hearses carrying slain workers' bodies

(Eds: With latest development ) Sandeshkhali (WB), Jun 9 (PTI) Warring parties the BJP and the TMC Sunday continued to blame each other for Saturday's violence in Sandeshkhali, even as bodies of three persons were recovered and several others remained 'missing'. The BJP tried to take the bodies of two of its supportersto Kolkata from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, but the party workers were stopped by police, leading to heated exchange of words between the two sides.The BJP leadership later decided to take the bodies to the village of the two slain party workers.In an advisory to the West Bengal government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs expressed "deep concern" over the continuing violence and asked it to maintain law and order.Chief Medical Officer of Basirhat D Mukherjee said bodies of three persons were brought to Basirhat Hospital Saturday night.The bodies have been identified as that of Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Kayoom Mollah.While Sukanta and Pradip were BJP supporters, TMC leaders said Kayoom was an active worker of their party.State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu Saturday said three party workers -- Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal andShankar Mondal -- were shot dead, while state ministerJyotipriyo Mallick maintained that TMC worker Kayoom Mollahwas killed in the clash.Shankar Mondal and Debdas Mondal of Bhangipara village are missing, local BJP leaders claimed.The police and the district administration have remainedtight-lipped about the incident and have not made any statement on the number of deaths.A huge contingent of police is posted at Bhangipara village under Nyajat police station where the clashes took place on Saturday evening during a TMC rally. Internet service has also been suspended at Nyazat.The BJP Sunday wanted to take the bodies of two slain workers to the party state headquarters in Kolkata after the postmortem examination, but the police stopped the hearsesat Minakha by placing its vehicles blocking the state highway.An earlier attempt of the police at Malancha to stop the party failed as the BJP workers forced their way through."The families have given their consent (to take the bodies). The police cannot stop us like this," West Bengal BJPpresident Dilip Ghosh, who was accompanying the hearses, said."The police did not act when our people were attackedand killed and now they are not allowing us to take the bodies of our party workers," he said.Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha later said since the family members of the two victims were feeling unwell, the bodies will be taken back to their villages.BJP leader Mukul Roy accused Chief Minister MamataBanerjee of instigating political strife through her speeches.He also claimed that five members of the saffron partywere killed in the clashes and several others are missing.Speaking to reporters at the airport here on hisarrival from Delhi, Roy alleged that local TMC leaderShahjahan Sheikh masterminded the attack on BJP workers.TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said it is forthe people to see what the BJP, which won 18 of the 42 LokSabha seats in Bengal in the polls, was up to in the state."People should see whom they have voted for. The BJPis not interested in bringing investments to West Bengal or do any good, but is indulging in violence and creating lawlessness in the state," he said in Kolkata on Sunday.The food and supplies minister said his party apprehended that the "missing workers" might have been killed.Mallick, who led a party delegation to Sandeshkhali, told PTI, "We apprehend that six TMC workers have been killed and their bodies dumped in water."He alleged the BJP workers attacked TMC supporters during a procession, and accused the saffron party of bringing in outsiders to foment trouble.The minister also asserted that the BJP workers werekilled by bullets fired by their "own people" and denied thatTMC men were involved in their deaths.Contending that his party wants peace to prevail, Mallick said he has asked his partymen not to hold any meeting or procession without the district leadership's permission.The BJP held meetings and rallies at several places in the state, including Kolkata, protesting the killing of itsparty workers, and courted arrest.At least 62 persons, including 11 women, were arrestedin Kolkata, police said.Sources in the TMC and the BJP had claimed on Saturdaythat the clashes broke out over removal of saffron party flagsin the area.Local people said several shops and houses wereransacked during the violence, which broke out during a TMCprocession.The area is under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency from which TMC's Nusrat Jahan won with a huge margin of over3 lakh votes. PTI AMR COR SCH NN SRY