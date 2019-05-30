Amid leadership crisis, Cong to not participate in TV debates

/R New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month, as the party faces a leadership crisis with Rahul Gandhi insisting on his resignation as its president. Party insiders said the move was aimed at avoiding embarrassing questions on television amid uncertainty over the continuation of Gandhi as the Congress chief after he had offered to resign at the meeting of the party's working committee last Saturday following the Lok Sabha poll debacle. "The Indian National Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a brief statement on Thursday. "All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows." Gandhi is adamant on his decision to quit after the Congress won just 52 seats in the general election and its state governments facing an uncertain future. PTI ASK/SKCHMB