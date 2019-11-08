Amid poaching concerns, Maharashtra Cong MLAs reach Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Amid a political tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over the post of the chief minister in Maharashtra, newly elected Congress MLAs arrived here on Friday. They reached Jaipur in the evening and staying at a resort located on the Delhi highway, source said. Earlier in the day, reports had been received that the Congress had shifted it legislators to Rajasthan fearing "poaching" by the BJP. Commenting on it, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that the Maharashtra incident showed how their government in Karnataka was dislodged and the saffron party came into power in Manipur and Goa. PTI SDA RDKRDK