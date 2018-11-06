Amid pollution concerns in NCR, Noida to hold mega plantation drive

Noida (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) As the National Capital Region continues to grapple with rising air pollution, Noida is all set to hold a major afforestation drive on November 17, officials said Tuesday.The Noida Authority is aiming to achieve the goal of sowing 1.5 lakh saplings across the city-- breaking its own record of a single-day afforestation created on August 15 when 1,04,918 saplings were planted, they said. "The massive plantation drive would be conducted on November 17," General Manager, Noida Authority, Rajeev Tyagi told PTI. He said saplings would be planted across 17 locations in the city to mitigate environmental woes. The varieties include Jamun, Imli (tamarind), Neem, Amla, Peepal, Champa and Lily among many others, he said. Between April 1 and October 31, the authority planted over two lakh saplings, another official said. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had recently revealed in its monthly report that Noida was the most determined to implement measures to tackle pollution among the five NCR cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon. PTI KIS RHL