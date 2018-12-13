Amid suspense over next Rajasthan chief minister, preparations on at Raj Bhawan for oath taking

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) With the Congress expected to announce the name of next Rajasthan chief minister within the next few hour, preparations have started at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur for the oath-taking ceremony.Workers were seen cleaning and colouring the walls of Raj Bhawan located in the city's Civil Lines area.Though it's not clear when the ceremony will be held, Raj Bhawan officials don't want to leave anything for the last minute and started working on preparations from Wednesday itself.Meanwhile, Election Commission officials met Governor Kalyan Singh Thursday to apprise him of the election results, a spokesperson at the Raj Bhawan said.Amid hectic lobbying for the top post, party president Rahul Gandhi said the names of the chief ministers would be declared soon. Sources said that the decision would be taken Thursday itself.State Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are contending for the post.Congress has won 99 seats and BJP 73 seats in the Assembly elections held on December 7.Yesterday, a delegation of Congress party had met the governor to stake claim to form the government. PTI AG SDA SOMSOM