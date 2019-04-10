scorecardresearch
Amid uncertainty over its tie-up with AAP in Delhi, Cong leader Ahmed Patel meets Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Amid continued uncertainty over its tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met party's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit at her residence on Wednesday, sources said.During the meeting, which lasted for around 40 minutes, the two leaders are believed to have discussed the possibility of a tie-up with the AAP and deliberated about probable candidates to be fielded from the national capital, ahead of the party's Central Election Committee meeting scheduled on Thursday.The meeting also assumes significance as Dikshit has been an open critic of the tie-up while Patel is known to be in favour of an alliance.Patel had earlier held talks with AAP leader Sanjay Singh to discuss the prospects of an alliance between the two parties which could hurt BJP's prospects in the Lok Sabha polls.While the AAP has been pressing for a tie-up with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana, the Congress is reluctant to have any pre-poll arrangement beyond the national capital. PTI VIT PR PR TDSTDS

