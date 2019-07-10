Amigobulls Announces Global ISO 27001 Certification for its EnrichVideo Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amigobulls has received the ISO 27001:2013 certification, the international standard outlining the best practices for information security management systems. Amigobulls' EnrichVideo Platform is used by wealth management firms, banks, and brokerages to send portfolio statements as a personalized, interactive video summary. Amigobulls counts some of the largest wealth management firms like IIFL Wealth Management as their customers. The ISO certification grant coincides with the launch of EnrichVideo Platform's beautifully shot real-life video statements. "At Amigobulls, we believe that good design can simplify finance and enhance client engagement. We now offer our customers video statements that look real and beautiful. Our natural looking videos are overlaid with meaningful text and charts to create video statements that wow HNI clients," said Amigobulls CEO Chandu Sohoni. The key areas of focus for this ISO certification were data security and business continuity. To validate compliance with the ISO standard, Amigobulls underwent rigorous testing and detailed technical and process assessment by a third-party auditor. This certification gives Amigobulls customers the assurance that their data is continuously protected under these standards. "Security has always been a top priority for Amigobulls as we deal with financial data and information. Leveraging the ISO framework for continuous review and implementation of our Information Security management controls, provides our customers the assurance and the confidence in our ability to handle sensitive information," Chandu further added. To learn more about Amigobulls' EnrichVideo Platform and its security policies, visit https://enrichvideo.com/.About Amigobulls EnrichVideo Platform - Video Statements For Financial Institutions Amigobulls' EnrichVideo Platform can be used by wealth management firms, banks, and brokerages to send portfolio statements in a 2 minute video format. In a world that's increasingly adopting mobile and video, wealth advisors and relationship managers can now provide an HNI client's portfolio report as a personalized, interactive video. Portfolio video statements not only save time for HNI clients, but also help relationship managers get useful feedback from their clients and make their in-person meetings more effective. Personalized, interactive videos can also be used for sending credit card statements, bank account statements, and for client on-boarding. Amigobulls is backed by India's top angel investors including Mr. Mohandas Pai, and Mr. Sharad Sharma. Amigobulls raised its seed round on India's leading angel investment platform Lets Venture. PWRPWR