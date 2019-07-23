Amit Aggarwal opens India Couture Week 2019, Kiara Advani turns his muse

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The 12th edition of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) kick-started with celebrity-favourite fashion designer Amit Aggarwal showcasing his latest collection "Lumen", inspired by human and plant anatomy.The designer, who is known for engineering innovative designs through his signature recycled polymer structures, on Monday presented a huge range, comprising of modern-yet-traditional silhouettes crafted on weightless gossamer tulle lace and organza.To bio-mimic the details of the human and plant anatomy, Amit opted for his popular hand done three-dimensional embroidery.Talking about his couture collection Amit told PTI, "As a brand, we are in the continuous flow of creating. Every time inspiration comes to us, the process begins. Its like a philosophy that goes through our clothing.""There are recurring themes that come back in our designs while keeping in mind the factor of being environmentally sustainable. That is something that has always been an integral part of my design sensibility," he added.The womenswear collection featured traditional Indian silhouettes blended with western ideologies of couture.Sculpted Edwardian bustles were used to give an edge to the quintessential bridal lehenga, while the brand's signature sarees were reinvented with dramatically structured trails.The ensembles were enhanced by sheer drapes and layers creating an illusion of colour through a play of light.For his one-year-old menswear range, Amit brought forth sharp tailoring in classic styles with a touch of layering.Ceremonial Indian silhouettes are revived with three-dimensional hand embroidery fabricated in modern industrial materials, as well as Jacquard, silk and handwoven geometric textiles.Amit said his menswear range was for "the traditional Indian man that has evolved and started accepting newer and innovative forms of clothing."While the show was high on glitz, glamour and creativity, a minor sound glitch in middle of the proceedings surprised the attendees.Things, however, were back to normal in a few minutes and led the guests to the surprise of the night -- Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.Kiara, who is riding high on the success of her last release "Kabir Singh", looked fierce yet graceful in a red ensemble by Amit.She completed her look with a stunning emerald neckpiece.The off-site show, which is one of the first of the two opening shows at ICW this year, was curated in a condominium complex in Mehrauli here and had who's who of fashion industry in attendance.India Couture Week 2019 runs till July 28. PTI SHD RBRB