scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Amit Aggarwal, Suneet Varma to open India Couture Week 2019

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) Designers Amit Aggarwal and Suneet Varma will open the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 with two off-site shows on July 22.The fashion week, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will come to a close with Tarun Tahiliani's couture collection in the form of another off-site presentation, a press release said."The three designers will offer a new perspective to design through their rich offerings which display the mindset of new-age occasion dressing. "We hope to cross new milestones by enabling futuristic thinking as influential storytellers curate culturally significant ensembles," Sunil Sethi, FDCI President, said in a statement.While Aggarwal and Varma's shows will usher in a new idiom of regalia, Tahiliani's clothing line with artistic renditions of drapes will give a befitting closure to the fashion gala.The FDCI India Couture Week 2019 will conclude on July 28. PTI RDSRDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos