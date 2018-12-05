Amit Sadh puts on 18 kg for web series based on Uri attacks

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Amit Sadh, who will be playing an Army officer in the Uri attacks inspired web series "India Strikes - 10 Days", has gained 18 kg for the part.The drama series, which hails from Applause Entertainment, is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless"."When I got to know about this role it got me extremely energised and I wanted to put my best self forward, so I decided to undergo the physical transformation," Sadh said in a statement."It was a conscious decision trying to show the physicality and the strength the Special Forces have. I was 72 kg when I was offered this role and now I am 90," he added.The 35-year-old actor is portraying Major Mike Tango, the mission leader of the Indian Army's Special Forces team that conducted surgical strikes on terrorist camps along the LoC.The actor underwent physical training and followed a strict diet to gain weight. He trained with Rakesh Udiyar, the trainer behind Aamir Khan's look in "Dangal" and Salman Khan in "Sultan".The show is expected to stream early next year. PTI KKP RB RDSRDS