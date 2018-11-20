Amit Shah accuses Cong-led Mizoram govt of misusing central funds

Aizawl, Nov 20 (PTI) BJP President Amit Shah Tuesday accused the Congress-led Mizoram government of misusing the funds the Centre gave it for developmental projects. Addressing an election rally in southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai town, Shah also said his party would create 50,000 jobs for educated tribal youths and repair all bad roads within six months if voted to power. He said the party has prepared several programmes to uplift minority communities of Mizoram. He said the Narendra Modi government left no stone unturned to develop the northeast and that Union ministers have visited the region more than 200 times in four-and-a-half years of the NDA rule so far. Shah promised that Mizo language would be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The promise is part of the BJP's manifesto released for the state. The BJP chief said that communication, health and education sectors would be the priority of the BJP. Election to 40-member Mizoram Assembly is slated for November 28. PTI HCV SNS GVS