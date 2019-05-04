Amit Shah denounces oppn leaders for 'advocating' scrapping of sedition law

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah Saturday denounced opposition leaders for advocating scrapping of sedition law and said people who raise "tukde tukde slogans will remain in jail till the Modi government is there. Addressing a rally in the national capital, he said, "Kejriwal doesn't say it, but he wants the sedition law should go. Later, when someone will spy on us at the behest of Pakistan, under which charge will you send them to jail?" "Recently, slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' were raised in JNU. The Modi government sent such people behind the bars for sedition. "If you scrap the sedition law, how will you send such people to jail?"shah asked. "The Modi governments Pak policy is clear. If they hurl a brick at us, we will launch a mortar at them," he said. He also asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make their stand clear on the demand for a separate prime minster for Kashmir. "Kashmir is the crown of India. No one can take it away from India till the BJP is there," he said. PTI GVS AMP CKCK