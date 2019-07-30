Amit Shah hails approval of triple talaq bill by Parliament

(Eds: Adding quotes) New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the passage of the triple talaq bill by Parliament, saying the legislation will free Muslim women from the "curse of this regressive practice". He also described the passage of the bill by the Rajya Sabha as a great day for India's democracy. Union minister Prakash Javadekar also hailed it, saying justice has been delivered to Muslim women. "I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban triple talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill," Shah tweeted. Expressing satisfaction over this "landmark moment", the home minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring that a law is made to ban triple talaq. In a statement, he also congratulated Muslim women saying, "On the passage of this bill, I congratulate the Muslim sisters across the country on getting rid of the triple talaq curse. This act will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice". Shah said the Modi government is dedicated to protecting women's rights and ensuring their empowerment. "This bill is a historic step to protect the dignity of Muslim women and keep it intact. It will bring a new era of hope and respect in the lives of Muslim women," he said. The home minister said that from now on the door to unlimited possibilities will be open for Muslim women and they would be able to play an effective role in the creation of 'New India'. "Today is a great day for India's democracy. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill," he said. Javadekar termed the bill historic. "The perception, that Rajya Sabha won't let it pass, has been broken today. It's a significant bill which has been lurking for last two years but today finally muslim women got justice," he said. The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week. The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it. Under it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men would be punishable by a jail term of up to three years. PTI ACB AG AAR