Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Tuesday to address three election rallies. BJP state tour programme convener Omkar Singh Lakhawat said the BJP chief will address a public meeting in Dausa at 11.00 am, then in Alwar at 12.40 pm and in Bharatpur at 2.15 pm. PTI AG INDIND