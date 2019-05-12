Amit Shah launches sting attack on Cong over Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark

Amritsar, May 12 (PTI) BJP President Amit Shah Sunday attacked the Congress party over its leader Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Shah asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi whether the matter had ended with Pitroda tendering an apology for "justifying" the Sikh killings. Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi government had ensured justice to the families of the 1984 riot victims. "It was the Modi government which ensured sending those involved in anti-Sikh riots behind bars," said Shah, adding that compensation was also given to the families of the victims. Addressing a poll rally in favour of BJP nominee and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, "Recently a question was asked to Rahul Gandhi's guru (Pitroda) on 1984 riots, to which he said 'hua to hua' (what happened, happened). What was inside Congress party's heart was uttered by Pitroda. "The Congress president is asking Pitroda to apologise (for the remark). I want to ask the Congress president whether the matter has ended with an apology by your leader who justified the Sikh genocide. "Had there been any intention of the Congress to give justice in 1984 riots, the accused would have been behind the bars and compensation would have been given to the families of victims. But congress party had always ignored the 1984 riots," said Shah. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Rohtak had hit out at the Congress for the remarks made by Pitroda, who is the Congress' Indian Overseas chief, saying it reflected the "character and arrogance" of the opposition. Shah urged the people to vote for the BJP candidate. "All the voters want their MP to become a minister.I want to tell the people of Amritsar that we have sent you a readymade minister to become a Parliamentarian. First, a constituency elects an MP and thereafter the prime minister makes him a minister. We have sent you a minister for electing him as MP," said Shah. The BJP chief praised former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for carrying out development works in Punjab and lauded him for the heritage street in Amritsar. He lashed out at the Amarinder Singh-led state government, accusing it of not extending support to development projects initiated by the Centre. Puri, a former diplomat, is pitted against sitting MP and Congress nominee Gurjit Singh Aujla. PTI CHS VSD INDIND