Amit Shah seeks report on functioning of mining industry in Goa

Panaji, Jul 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Mines Ministry to submit a report on the functioning of the mining industry in Goa within eight days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Friday.The mining industry in the coastal state had come to a standstill one-and-a-half years ago after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases owing to irregularities in theprocess adopted for their renewal.Shah chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Friday which was attended by Sawant, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.Sawant told PTI that Shah has asked the mines ministry to revisit the entire issue and submit a report on what steps can be taken to resume mining in the state.The apex court's judgment was discussed during the meeting, the chief minister said."Goa has requested the Union government to intervene immediately and work out some steps to ensure that mining activity resumes," the chief minister said, adding a follow-up meeting will be held after eight days when the report is ready."After the next meeting we will have some idea about the Centre's plan to address the issue," he added.