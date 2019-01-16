Amit Shah suffering from swine flu, admitted to AIIMS

(Eds: Adding Piyush Goyal's visit) New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah was Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for swine flu treatment. "I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," Shah tweeted in Hindi. According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital. A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said. Union minister Piyush Goyal visited Shah at AIIMS. PTI PLB JTR UZM SRY