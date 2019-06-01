Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

New Delhi, June 1 (PTI)BJP President Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA. Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said. Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday. PTI ACB RCJ