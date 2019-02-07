Amit Shah takes stock of BJP's poll preparation

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah took stock of the party's preparation for the Lok Sabha polls during a video conference meeting with state unit presidents from across the country on Thursday. The party's national general secretaries and general secretary (organisation) of all states also participated in the interaction, which focused on "mera parivaar, Bhajapa parivaar", one of the major programmes in the party's general election campaign, BJP sources said. The programme will start on February 12 and continue till March 2, they said. BJP workers and sympathisers have been asked to install the party's flag at their residences and spread information on the government's achievements among the masses. PTI KR RR INDIND