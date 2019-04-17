Amit Shah to address rally in Rajasthan's Jalore on Apr 26

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 in support of party candidate Devji Patel, a saffron party leader said. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency, he said. "Shah will be addressing a public rally in Ramsin area of Jalore on April 26. Thereafter, he will participate in a roadshow in Jodhpur," Rajasthan BJP leader Onkar Singh Lakhawat said. He said Union minister Rajnath Singh will also address public rallies in Kolayat (Bikaner), Deoli (Tonk) and Shahjahanbad (Alwar) in support of the party candidates on respective seats on April 22. Rajasthan, which has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in the fourth and fifth phase of the elections on April 29 and and May 6, respectively. PTI SDA CK